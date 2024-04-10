Autauga County Schools seek 7 mill property tax increase

PRATTVILLE − Autauga County Schools are seeking the public’s support on a 7 mill property tax increase to go to education.

The board of education approved the move during its Tuesday night meeting to get Legislative approval for a constitutional amendment to go before Autauga County voters. The tax would be county-wide, said Superintendent Lyman Woodfin.

A 7 mill increase would be an increase of about $70 a year in property tax payments on a home valued at $100,000. The money would be split between building new facilities and maintaining current facilities and preserving teacher units and a bonus system for teachers and staff, Woodfin said.

The performance bonuses would be based on a state-sanctioned yardstick, like annual state report cards, he said.

The system will face ‘tough” decisions financially in future budget years if revenue does not increase, he said.

“We are in pretty good shape now,” Woodfin said. “But I have serious concerns for our financial stability in the future, especially starting in the 2025-2026 school year. You either raise revenue or cut expenses.”

The system’s budget is now partially supported by state and federal funds that will dry up beginning next year. Without additional revenue, services could decrease, layoffs could result and schools could be closed, he said.

“If our people don’t vote for the tax, I’m not going to be mad,” Woodfin said. “But reality is reality. I’m going to have to make payroll. You will see a complete reconstitution of this system. And a 14-school model will not work.”

The vote may not make it to the November general election ballot. It would require Legislative approval, and the current session is about half-way done. If the initiative doesn’t make it this year, it will come up again in the 2025 session, Woodfin said.

“We are just asking the Legislature’s approval for a vote,” he said. “I’m hopeful we can get it done this session so it can go before the voters as soon as possible.”

The previous administration, both superintendent and board, backed a 15 mill property tax increase in 2022, with the money earmarked for capital projects. It was voted on only in the city of Prattville and a small area outside of Prattville, with the money going to schools inside the city limits and Prattville High School. The high school is just outside the city limits.

The increase was defeated by about 70 votes out of about 11,000 cast.

