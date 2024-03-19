Austrian far-right leader Sellner banned from entering Germany

Martin Sellner, Austrian right-wing activist, speaks at a rally of the Identitarian Movement. The former head of the far-right Identitarian movement in Austria, Martin Sellner, has been banned from entering Germany. Sebastian Willnow/dpa

The former head of the far-right Identitarian movement in Austria, Martin Sellner, has been banned from entering Germany.

Authorities in Potsdam, outside Berlin, said on Tuesday that it had obtained the ban against an "EU citizen" but according to dpa information the person is Sellner.

He can appeal the decision.

Potsdam initiated entry ban proceedings against high-profile Austrian white supremacist last month after he attended a far-right meeting in the city in November in which participants discussed "remigration" - namely deporting large numbers of people of foreign origin, even under duress.

People across Germany have since held demonstrations against the far right.