Austin Stitched Together: A divisive legacy lingers as I-35 expands

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 has been one of the most important transportation topics in Austin for decades. But the focus on traffic relief also comes with a clouded history of displacement and segregation, as this major thoroughfare cut right through the heart of the city and its vibrant communities. As the Texas Department of Transportation prepares to kick off construction on an expansion project later this year, Austin officials are moving forward with a plan to “cap and stitch” I-35 — something supporters hope will help ease congestion and reunite a city divided for so long. Explore this project using the buttons below, and check out KXAN’s complete I-35 coverage here.

