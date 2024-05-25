Austin City Council members propose resolution for flood insurance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents in Central Texas have more than likely experienced flooding. However, insuring one’s home and protecting property can be costly. That’s why Austin City Council members have drawn up a resolution aimed at alleviating some of the difficulties when it comes to that.

This resolution would direct the City Manager to look into strategies to reduce the “cost burden” of flood insurance for residents, according to the online agenda. Furthermore, it would also promote more engagement with the public to get people up to speed on flooding and protecting their homes.

City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes spoke with KXAN on what inspired this resoltuion.

“Austin is known as flash flood alley, and we know with climate change worsening we can expect more severe weather events. Every time it rains, I know me and my community were on-guard. So, to me, taking action on this measure is important to me as a policy maker, and it’s important to my community,” Fuentes said.

Council members will vote on the proposal on Thursday at its next scheduled meeting.

