Auroras illuminate the night sky around the world

The night sky was lit up by the northern lights Friday in locations the auroras don't normally shine as a severe solar storm supercharged the display.

Photos taken from all over the world show bright-colored skies lit up in hot pink, green and purple across Europe, in the United States and as far as New Zealand.

Due to a number of solar flares and eruptions from the sun, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said Thursday that the flares could trigger severe geomagnetic storms and "spectacular displays of aurora" on Friday and through the weekend.

Aurora borealis northern lights (Courtesy @AndrewDickson13 on X.com)

Friday's storm is the first severe geomagnetic storm watch the agency has issued since 2005.

The northern lights appear in the sky when charged particles spew from the sun during solar storms, making colorful light displays when clouds of those particles collide with Earth's magnetic field and interact with the atoms and molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere.

Typically, the northern lights are only seen in high latitudes, but during intense solar storms, like on Friday, they can be seen farther south than expected, with reports of sightings in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Aurora borealis northern lights (Courtesy @FlorianE53121 vix X.com)

Aurora borealis northern lights (Courtesy Glenn Lawrence)

northern lights aurora borealis (Courtesy @johannes_horak )

aurora borealis northern lights alabama (@NWSBirmingham via X.com)

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com