Auraria Campus: Pro-Palestine protest encampment abandoned

DENVER (KDVR) — An encampment of pro-Palestine protesters at Denver’s Auraria Campus was abandoned Saturday and cleanup efforts have begun. Despite this, much of the campus remained restricted.

The encampment first began at the Tivoli Quad on April 25.

FOX31 spoke to some protestors on Friday who were packing up. One of them said the protests would continue at other sites and another said they were leaving due to summer vacation.

According to the Auraria Higher Education Center, the quad and all other green spaces on the campus will be closed until further notice for repairs and other work.

The center said access to buildings on the campus would continue to be restricted to critical personnel and operations out of an abundance of caution until further notice.

A spokesperson for the campus said the protestors had cost the campus a total of $290,000, though specifics on that number were not released.

