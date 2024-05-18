Augustana students to present Longview Park master plan

Augustana College students will present the Longview Park master plan to the City of Rock Island Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday, May 21, according to a news release.

Longview Park, Rock Island.

The plan will help guide leaders in making decisions for future upgrades and projects for the more than a century-old park, located at 18th Avenue and 17th Street. The public is invited to the 5:30 p.m. meeting at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th St.

Presenting students are enrolled in Augustana’s geography and environmental studies classes. The community-based research was spearheaded by Augustana’s Upper Mississippi Center in collaboration with the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center. Leading student presenters include juniors Adriana Reyes and Ally Magsombol.

Dr. Chris Strunk, associate professor of geography at Augustana, said urban planning and environmental studies students have assessed the use of park facilities, which includes shelters, playgrounds, a greenhouse, basketball courts and walking paths. Students also organized public input sessions and visioning activities with community members and conducted a survey of nearly 500 residents.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.