Augusta operation ends with seizure of 15 lbs. of fentanyl — enough to kill 3.5M people, AG says

Attorney General Chris Carr announced during a press conference Tuesday morning that the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and other local agencies seized hundreds of pounds of drugs during a two-year gang operation called, "Operation No Loyalty."

On April 16, the AG's Gang Prosecution Unit secured the indictment of 30 individuals involved in a local criminal street gang known as "Trap Money," according to Carr. The individuals are facing charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft, illegal gun sales and the possession and distribution of drugs.

The indictment alleges a pattern of criminal activity that took place over the past two years, starting in February 2022 and spanning least eight Georgia counties, including: Richmond, Columbia, Jefferson, Burke and McDuffie counties.

The 30 people indicted are facing a total of 333 charges, according to Carr.

He noted a few specific crimes tied to the gang, including:

An incident on Aug. 30, 2023, where two of the defendants allegedly conspired to murder another person.

An incident on April 15, 2022, where one of the defendants allegedly fired into a home occupied by multiple people.

An incident on Oct. 4, 2023, where one of the defendants allegedly shot at two deputies and an investigator while they were performing official duties.

An incident on April 10, 2024, where one of the defendants allegedly committed armed robbery.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the agency identified 30 to 40 active members of the Trap Money Gang and executed 43 residential search warrants.

Investigators seized the following:

More than 35 pounds of cocaine

More than 15 pounds of fentanyl

Two pounds of methamphetamine

278 pounds of marijuana

64 guns

Nine cars

Two houses

Nearly half a million dollars in U.S. currency

Carr said 15 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill 3.5 million people.

"Our ultimate goal is to dismantle the criminal street gangs by pursuing those who are directing and engaging in persistent acts of violence," he said. "Our indictment includes additional gang charges for one of the defendants who we allege is the leader of Trap Money. We've also indicted several individuals who we believe to be Trap Money's primary source of heavy narcotics."

The case stems from an investigation into a rival criminal street gang known as "Loyalty Over Everything," and it's alleged ties to the January 2022 shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony, according to Carr.

Since Anthony's death, Carr said the rivalry between Trap Money and Loyalty Over Everything is believed to have resulted in the loss of at least four other lives and one drive by shooting, among other serious crimes.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey, Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Billy Hitchens, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners were in attendance at the press conference.

