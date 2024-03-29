Augusta County quarry setback increase ordinance withdrawn

VERONA – Proposed increased setbacks for quarries in agricultural zoning in Augusta County are dead.

The proposed ordinance would have increased the minimum setback for all "buildings, structures, and operations" in a quarry operation from at least 200 feet from the property lines to 500 feet.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors initially considered the ordinance in January, on the recommendation of the county’s planning commission. Business leaders spoke up during the public hearing, saying they were contacted about the ordinance the day before and the ordinance would significantly damage their businesses. The supervisors delayed the ordinance to give business leaders more input. Residential neighbors of D.M. Conner, an Augusta County quarry, were frustrated, but agreed to negotiations between themselves and the company, moderated by the county.

As noted in the agenda, the ordinance returned to the supervisors on Wednesday, but it was only discussed for around two minutes total. Before making the motion, Supervisor Carolyn Bragg pointed to the February negotiations.

“We had a very good meeting,” said Bragg. “I have to say that’s the way it should work.” She acknowledged the industry representatives in the room on Wednesday night. “We had an issue. People from all sides came in. I could not thank you all enough for that. A lot of good conversation was held. I think people understand different perspectives a lot better.”

Bragg then moved to withdraw the ordinance. Supervisor Michael Shull seconded the motion, which then passed unanimously.

“Good news,” Chuck Barker, president of Acre Sand and Stone, told The News Leader after the vote. “We didn’t gain anything; we didn’t lose anything. It’s just back to normal.”

Derek Hutchinson, one of the residential neighbors of D.M. Conner who spoke in both previous meetings, told The News Leader he feels more uncertain.

"They give us their assurances they will not be trying to dig behind us again, so basically we hope and wait," Hutchinson said. "I do think we have simply kicked the can down the road. The county is not getting any smaller and these types of issues will pop up again in the future."

For now, agriculture zoned areas in the county will keep their 200-foot setbacks, with the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals able to set further setbacks on a case-by-case basis.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Augusta County wins FOIA Circuit lawsuit reconsideration, March 20 recording remains private

More: Gun safety advocates applaud signed laws, Virginia Democrats blast vetoes

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County quarry setback increase ordinance withdrawn