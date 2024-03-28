Augusta announces this year’s Master traffic plan – with some changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The traffic plan for Masters week is ready, and there’s a few changes this year.

The new traffic signal at the Washington Rd. and River Ridge Dr. intersection is just one of the ways the city is trying to make Masters traffic flow smoother and safer this year.

It should help patrons walking to and from Augusta National cross the road easier.

Drivers will be able to turn left or right onto Washington from River Ridge, but won’t be able to go straight.

“All patrons, all pedestrians, anybody who wishes to utilize this traffic signal, you will need to cross River Ridge, then cross over the west side of Washington Road. That’s how we will safely get you across the road,” said Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering John Ussery.

The signal will only be used during Masters week, but Augusta leaders are looking into making it permanent.

“I think there’s gonna be a fight in the community to want to keep it,” said District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom. “And I think that as we talk to GDOT after the Masters we’ll have to have that fight to make sure it stays, because I’ve already got calls about wanting to see that light permanent.”

For morning traffic, the Washington Road Exit 199 off-ramp will be closed. City leaders recommend getting off on Exit 200 to get to Augusta National, but other exits will be open.

For evening traffic, there will be no Northbound traffic on Berckmans Road starting on April 6th.

This is typical for Masters week, but there are some differences this year.

“What we’re gonna do this year is we’re gonna have a soft-closure I call it here at Surrey Center. And so you can still drive past this, but we’re recommending you do not go past this,” Ussery said. “Right here at Wellington Drive there will be a hard closure. If you’re heading northbound on Berckmans Road heading toward Augusta National you will be required to take this detour.”

This is to try to alleviate background traffic that interrupts patrons from leaving the parking lot.

Finally, QR codes will now allow patrons to easily find their parking spots on a mapping app.

“The mapping is going to be huge because that’s been an issue for people,” Frantom said. “They’ll drive up like this parking lot closed, this parking lot is closed – now they’re gonna be able to get on their phone and everybody has a phone these days. It’s last time I’ll be able to use the phone because I can’t take it in the Masters, but I think it will significantly help.”

Many of the changes will be going into effect on Monday.

