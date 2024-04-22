Attorneys representing teen in Ja Morant lawsuit ask to be taken off case. Here's why

Both of the attorneys representing Joshua Holloway, the teen who has sued Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for punches thrown during a pickup basketball game, have requested to be pulled from the case citing a conflict of interest.

Rebecca Adelman has represented Holloway since the lawsuit was filed in September 2022, and it is unclear from the motion what her conflict was. If the motion is granted, Holloway will be without an attorney.

"The independent, professional judgement of counsel has been affected and there exists a conflict with plaintiff and counter-defendant requiring counsel to file a joint motion to withdraw," the motion from Adelman and Leslie Ballin read. "Counsel of record for Joshua Isiah Holloway respectfully request the court permit them to withdraw their representation as counsel for [Holloway] and enter an order in this matter reflecting the withdrawal."

The motion comes weeks after Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney, who has presided over the case, ruled that Morant would be allowed to claim self-defense in the lawsuit. That ruling placed the onus on Holloway and his legal team to prove that Morant did not act in self-defense.

Rebecca Adelman, an attorney for Joshua Holloway, asks Teniya Morant, Ja Morant’s sister, about what she remembers from Holloway throwing the ball at her brother during the altercation between them at Morant’s home during the second day of Ja Morant's self-defense immunity hearing at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Though Adelman was the lead attorney in the case, Ballin was also brought on as co-counsel after a countersuit was filed by Morant's attorneys. It is not clear what impact the departure of Adelman and Ballin will have on the case.

After the lawsuit alleging Morant hit Holloway was filed, Morant's attorneys filed a counter-suit alleging Holloway had defamed him.

The assault suit was originally set for trial on Monday, but that date seemed more and more unlikely as the case became bogged down with motions.

