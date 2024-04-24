Attorney: Bond modified for Kettering music teacher accused in child porn case

Apr. 24—A judge has ruled a suspended Kettering City Schools music teacher facing felony charges involving child pornography can seek work, according to his defense attorney.

Matthew Ryan Koehler sought to "modify his bond so as to either terminate the home detention or to provide him with privileges to seek employment," according to a document filed earlier this month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

A ruling by Judge Kimberly Melnick allows Koehler, 37, of Centerville, to seek a job, defense attorney Dennis Lieberman said.

"He has been cleared to do that," Lieberman said.

The judge's ruling filed April 18 closely resembles conditions outlined in a Jan. 22 bail order restricting Koehler's freedom, court documents state.

Last week's order added a condition of "GPS only," which means that the person is free to leave their home, "but that their location is constantly being recorded" by that technology, according to the county prosecutor's office.

Koehler has waived his right to a speedy trial, court records show. He has been free on electronic monitoring, but has had travel and other restrictions after child pornography was found on his phone late last year, according to court records.

"The defendant was not even allowed to attend a Christmas function with his family," an April 12 filing by Lieberman states.

"He needs employment as he has been out of work for over 4 months," according to the motion. "While the case might be close to resolution, Mr. Koehler is not a danger to the community. He really needs employment."

The veteran teacher was placed on administrative leave by Kettering schools Nov. 20, when the district became aware of allegations made by a former student, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said.

The suspension has been without pay since Dec. 7 after he was criminally charged, according to school district records.

Koehler faces one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court records.

No plea has been entered in the case and negotiations are continuing, Lieberman said.

"Right now we are talking to the state and hopefully can resolve the matter," he said.

Koehler's "position is that he'd like to negotiate a resolution of the case if possible," Lieberman said.

Koehler has led or helped lead several extracurricular music and choir groups since being hired by Kettering in 2012, according to school district records. Before the December arrest, Kettering police said Koehler had no criminal record.