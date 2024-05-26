Attempted home invasion scheme caught on camera in Whittier

Surveillance video captures an attempted home invasion by a group of men pretending to be gas company workers in Whittier.

The incident happened on Friday at a home located in the 8100 block of Bradwell Avenue at around 7 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Security video shows three men approaching the family’s home while claiming to be employees of the local gas company.

The men wore facemasks and hoodies while one of them wore a brightly-colored work vest. They asked the homeowners if they could enter the property to check their meters.

Feeling that something wasn’t right, the homeowners denied their request and sent them away.

After the coast was clear, the homeowners carefully stepped outside to investigate the situation.

Three suspects impersonating gas company workers attempted to burglarize a Whittier home on May 24, 2024.

Three suspects impersonating gas company workers attempted to burglarize a Whittier home on May 24, 2024.

The suspects initially walked away after unsuccessfully convincing the homeowners that they worked for the local gas company.

The homeowners carefully walking outside after the suspects left the front door of a Whittier home on May 24, 2024.

The suspects suddenly sprinted toward the homeowners while brandishing handguns that were hidden in their waistbands.

The suspects suddenly sprinted toward the homeowners while brandishing handguns that were hidden in their waistbands.

The suspects suddenly sprinted toward the homeowners while brandishing handguns that were hidden in their waistbands.

Three suspects impersonating gas company workers attempted to burglarize a Whittier home on May 24, 2024.

Suddenly, just as they were heading back inside the home, the suspects were seen sprinting from a distance toward the family while pulling out handguns from their waistbands.

The family quickly dashed inside and locked the front door before the men reached them. They called the police immediately. The suspects fled the area.

The incident has left neighbors stunned and worried for their safety in an otherwise quiet family-friendly community.

“It’s very unsettling,” said Andy Williams, a neighbor. “Just the thought that they would go as far as to imitate the gas company and during the day. It’s a lot to think about. It’s definitely a concerning thing you don’t like to hear about in your neighborhood.”

The victims posted the security footage of the attempted home invasion on social media and watchdog apps hoping to prevent other residents from becoming the next target.

Another neighbor told KTLA she couldn’t remember the last time law enforcement had shown up in their quiet neighborhood. However, after the frightening incident, many residents are now on high alert.

“People like to come by [selling] solar options, all sorts of things, so it’s got to be something we think about now, especially with my two girls here,” Williams said.

Authorities said residents should always remain on alert if a stranger knocks at their door. If anything feels suspicious, they should immediately call the police.

The three suspects remain at large. They are described as Hispanic men in their 20s.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information on the case is asked to call LASD’s Pico Rivera station at 562-949-2421.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.