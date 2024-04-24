Attempted bank robbery leads to shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities in Little Rock are investigating after they say someone attempted to rob a bank Wednesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a suspect attempted to rob a bank on Geyer Springs Road. During the attempted robbery, police officials said the suspect was shot.

Little Rock dispatch log shows that a shooting in progress call in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs was made around 7:50 a.m.

Police said that the suspect drove onto Interstate 430 and called 911, blocking northbound traffic near Rodney Parham Road. Arkansas State Police troopers and Little Rock police officers responded to the scene.

Police officials have not released additional details on the incident or the suspect’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

