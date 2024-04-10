Attempted assault in Live Oak deescalated, sheriff's office says

Apr. 9—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office reported a successful deescalation regarding an alleged attempted assault in Live Oak that occurred late Monday night.

At around midnight, deputies responded to a call for a physical disturbance at the 9000 block of O Street in Live Oak. After approaching the resident's driveway, deputies reportedly saw 47-year-old Vertis Wheeler of Live Oak crouched down near a garbage can in the front yard of the residence.

Wheeler allegedly stood up from his position and approached deputies with a pickaxe and crowbar. According to officials, deputies held Wheeler at gunpoint and began giving him verbal commands.

Wheeler allegedly ignored these commands and "refused to put down the pickaxe and crowbar," officials said. Deputies reportedly continued to deescalate the situation for around 10 minutes until main office deputies arrived at the scene, who continued to give Wheeler verbal commands to drop the pickaxe and crowbar.

Officials said that Wheeler followed orders after this and was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested on charges of resisting a peace officer and attempted assault of a peace officer with a deadly weapon. Wheeler was booked into Sutter County Jail and remains in custody as of press time on Tuesday.

Wheeler's bond is set at $50,000, and no arraignment has been scheduled yet, officials said. No officers were injured during this incident.