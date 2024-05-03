ATM near several Chelmsford schools shot multiple times, police say

Officers are investigating a potential overnight shooting after an ATM at a local ice cream shop was found shot up.

Chelmsford Police say they responded to Sully’s Ice Cream Stand on Graniteville Road just after 7:15 a.m. for a report of shell casings in the parking lot and damage to an ATM machine.

Investigators determined the ATM had been struck nine times by gunfire and found eight shell casings in the parking lot. The money compartment of the ATM wasn’t damaged, according to authorities, and the business was not yet open.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police say a resident reported hearing loud bangs in the area around 1 a.m. and are investigating whether or not the shots were fired then.

Sully’s Ice Cream Stand is less than a mile from four schools.

The incident remains under investigation.

