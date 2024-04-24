Atlantic Beach, SC police chief arrested for alleged prostitution. What we know currently

The police chief in Atlantic Beach has been arrested and charged with first offense prostitution.

Quentin Robinson was arrested by Horry County Police on April 23 and was brought to J. Reuben Long Detention Center according to bookings. There is currently no set bail.

Atlantic Beach spokesperson Michael Gore confirmed the Robinson in bookings is the police chief. He said he does not know anything at this time. Robinson has been with the Atlantic Beach Police Department since 2015, according to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

The Sun News has requested the police reports for this case.