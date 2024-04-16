Atlanta police want to identify man who broke into business, tried to steal money from ATM

Atlanta police want to identify a man accused of breaking into a business to try and steal from an ATM.

On Tuesday, April 16, at approximately 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at the Quest Community Development Corporation located at 299 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

When they arrived, officers spoke to someone at the business who said an unidentified man broke in and tried to access the ATM.

After failing to break into the ATM, the man left.

Surveillance footage provided to police shows the man approaching the business with a tool and using it to pry open a door.

Anyone with information about his identity can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

