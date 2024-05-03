Atlanta police searching for woman accused of trespassing, putting glass outside of house

Have you seen her? The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a woman they say has been seen trespassing outside of a residence in Northwest Atlanta.

Police say on April 24 just after 7 a.m., they responded to 3605 Tuxedo Court in reference to a trespasser.

When they arrived, they learned from neighbors that an unidentified woman drove into the driveway of the residence and unloaded a pallet of glass onto the ground of the residence.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time an incident like this occurred.

The neighbor told police there were two additional incidents which occurred on March 21 and March 30 where the same unidentified woman dropped plastic bags and other materials onto the property.

Motive is unknown at this point of the investigation.

The suspect is described as a black woman with long black hair wearing a pink top and dark leggings with gray heels. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Lexus SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

