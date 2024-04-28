Atlanta police looking for men who stole beer from convenience store

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for three men they say stole from a local convenience store.

On Wednesday, police responded to 1981 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a business larceny around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they say they learned from the store clerk that three men walked in and took cases of beer without paying.

Police say the store clerk was sweeping the floor when three men entered.

One of the men took a case of beer then exited the store without paying.

A second man entered the store and took a case of beer then walked towards the store’s exit.

The employee attempted to block the man from leaving the store and attempted to lock the man inside, however, the man kicked out the glass panel of the door and exited the business.

The suspects, police say fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

