Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines outfitting crews with new uniforms

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is testing out new uniforms.

In partnership with the GAP, Delta had designed these uniforms “paying homage to the brand’s identity and heritage.”

Delta used focus groups, surveys and interviews to collect feedback from more than 20,000 employees on future uniform designs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The goal of these uniforms was to have them be “comfortable yet elevated, modern yet durable, and above all, functional.”

Delta said outfit testing will take some time and it will allow wear testing by Delta employees to let them influence the new uniform pieces.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Delta has tens of thousands of uniformed employees, all with different needs and preferences,” said Ranjan Goswami, SVP of Customer Experience Design. “That means any evolution of the uniform program will take time and deliberation to get right. We are committed to using this time to listen, learn and iterate as we work toward a new look – one that reflects and celebrates who we are as Delta.”

These uniforms are not expected to be released for at least a few years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



