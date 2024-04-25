Athens-Clarke police search, find man wanted on federal gun violation

A report of a suspicious man seen with a gun near the Georgia Department of Transportation office on Old Hull Road in Athens ended Thursday with the capture of the man, who was already wanted on a federal firearms violation.

About a dozen police units gathered on Hull Road near the Athens Perimeter to seek the suspect.

A police officer responded shortly before 1p.m. to the report of a man seen with a gun, but he was gone when the officer arrived, according to police spokesman Geoff Gilland. As more officers arrived, they went to a nearby homeless camp, where the suspect ran and escaped. Additional officers and a K-9 unit then arrived to search an area near Athena Road.

The suspect was located at about 2:40 p.m., he said.

“It was learned that he had a federal probation violation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. And he was also charged with obstruction,” Gilland said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, described as homeless, had not been booked into the jail by late Thursday.

While in the homeless camp, police also found another man, who was wanted on warrants from Stone Mountain, but authorities there declined to have him detained, so he was not arrested, according to Gilland.

