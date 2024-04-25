Missing Baldwin County man found deceased in Elbert County

The body of a man reported missing from Baldwin County was found Wednesday in Elbert County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dawson Brandon Lee, 24, of Milledgeville was missing for several days before his body was found, the GBI reported.

The GBI said records in his vehicle showed he left Milledgeville on April 17 and traveled to Elbert County.

Lee’s vehicle was found abandoned in southern Elbert County near Cooter Creek Road and Lincolnton Highway. At the time, authorities said they presumed he was on foot somewhere in the area, which is largely rural with a scattering of homesites.

An air and ground search was made of the area after the Ford Escape was found.

After Lee went missing, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office sought the assistance of the GBI and agents from four regional offices joined the search. The body was found in the woods near his vehicle.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. The GBI reported there was no obvious signs of foul play.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Missing Baldwin County man found dead in Elbert County