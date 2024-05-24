Assistant public defender for 5th Judicial Circuit faces second domestic battery charge

An assistant public defender accused of his hitting his wife was re-arrested Wednesday on a second domestic battery charge, the latest involving his daughter.

Walter Leonard Flinn, a lawyer with the Public Defender's Office for the 5th Judicial Circuit, was taken into custody by deputies on May 20. Flinn is accused of punching his wife and hitting her with a laptop after the two were talking about their finances the day before, a report states.

Flinn appeared in front of County Judge Lori Cotton via Zoom from the county jail on May 21 where bond was set at $1,000. Before leaving the jail, Flinn had to obey several rules issued by the judge, including that he be fitted with a GPS device.

While Flinn was at the jail, a report was made about a second alleged domestic incident and was investigated by sheriff's officials. At the conclusion of the investigation, Flinn was charged in a second battery case while at the jail on Wednesday, authorities said.

In the second case, Detective Kaileigh Walton noted in the report that an interview with Flinn's wife indicated that the family has experienced alleged instances of abuse throughout the years.

The woman claimed she saw Flinn attempt to punch their daughter in December 2023 following an incident with the family dog. According to the report, Flinn's daughter was attempting to spray the dog with dog perfume when she accidentally sprayed her father in the face. Flinn reportedly shoved his daughter on the bed multiple times and called her names.

In an interview with Flinn's daughter, the woman told law enforcement that Flinn took the spray from her and sprayed her in the face. He then pushed her on the bed and punched the bed multiple times. She told officials that the punches were next to her head.

At Flinn's second court appearance held Thursday in front of Senior Judge Victor Musleh, Flinn's daughter told the court their family is fearful of her father. She said the incident occurred at her parents' residence.

Kathryn Bennett, Flinn's lawyer, objected to her client's daughter talking about the alleged abuse. She argued the accusation is months old. The judge denied Bennett's request and allowed the woman to speak.

Assistant State Attorney Cindy Harper asked the judge to give Flinn the same arrangements he had at his first court appearance. The judge agreed. If Flinn is released, he cannot go home, drink alcohol or have any contact with the victims.

Officials with the Public Defender's Office said they're investigating the matter and declined further comment. Records show Flinn was released from the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

