ASP: Search for suspect after teen killed at party following West Helena prom

WEST HELENA, Ark. – Arkansas State Police investigators say a man is being sought after a teenager was killed outside a party following Helena-West Helena’s Central High School Prom.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Donterious Stephens of Helena, a previous graduate, could face charges of first-degree murder and possession of firearms by certain persons in the death of 18-year-old Lorenzo Harrison III.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena after the prom Saturday night.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to call (870) 970-6082.

