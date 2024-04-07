We asked readers why you voted no. You told us, and then some, about the stadium | Opinion

Editor’s note: We asked our readers who voted against Question 1 to authorize a 3/8-cent sales tax that would pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs. Here are some of the best responses.

Not the billionaires

The Star has been quick to jump on the “beat the billionaire” and “David and Goliath” themes to describe the resounding no vote on a sales tax extension for a new Royals ballpark and upgrades to Arrowhead stadium.

But that states the obvious.

This campaign was doomed from the start — and not because of those “billionaire bullies.”

The Jackson County property tax malfeasance (I mean debacle) is a fresh and open wound for tens of thousands of Jackson County voters. It was and is a total mess. And it touches so close to home because it’s about your home.

That plan, which has more unanswered questions than the stadium plan, was the product of an incompetent Jackson County government with clueless leadership.

Is it any wonder that voters might have had a negative feeling about a tax plan of any kind? Or for that matter, any communication from their county government?

- Richard F. Thomas Jr., Kansas City

Sour grapes

Friday morning, I read that owner John Sherman’s wife is ready to pack up the Royals and Chiefs and move anywhere as long as it’s not here, according to a Facebook post she shared. (April 5, KansasCity.com, “Wife of Royals owner John Sherman says team won’t work with Jackson County again”)

Her reasoning is that after three Chiefs Super Bowl wins, we owe the team owners hundreds of millions to stay and make more money than they’ll ever need.

I would posit that after decades of supporting our beloved teams through the hard times we are the best fans an owner could possibly want (setting the decibel record at Arrowhead Stadium and more).

You could say that we were owed the Super Bowl and World Series wins. I’d suggest that instead of threatening the city and fans to please try again. We love our teams, and I think we’ve shown that for the last 60 years.

- Peter E. Krull, Kansas City

Not a prayer

The flawed and possibly illegal Jackson County property tax reassessment has hurt thousands of taxpayers still reeling from the gross incompetence displayed in this process. Many people will not trust county leaders with more of their tax dollars for years to come. They are still getting notices from their mortgage companies reflecting payment increases of $300 to $1,000 a month. Some have sold their homes because they can no longer afford the incorrect and increased property taxes.

Even after hearing clearly from the state auditor, attorney general and tax commission that this debacle was wrong and harmed many seniors and families for generations, the leadership persists. Instead of simply admitting they are wrong and saving people from poverty and dire financial situations, they bullheadedly continue.

These are real people. With only 43% of Black families owning homes, this action has directly decreased those rates. Those who provide rental housing were hit with increases that must be passed along because they can’t absorb the ever-increasing costs.

So, for thousands of Jackson Countians, the expensive sales tax extension campaigns weren’t necessary. Their minds were already made up.

- Stacey Johnson-Cosby, Kansas City

Canada’s chance

A taxpayer revolt in Kansas City could be good news for sports-starved Canadians, who have invested hundreds of millions in football and baseball stadium upgrades in Toronto — but only if the agreement includes Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as well as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

- Brian Weller, Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada

Victory lap?

I found it odd that the yes folks gathered at a venue in the East Bottoms in anticipation of their victory and not at one of the businesses in the Crossroads that supported them. Oh, wait — there wasn’t one.

- Douglas Kinney, Kansas City

What I wonder

Unanswered questions caused me to vote no for a new Crossroads stadium for the Royals:

Would the proposed 3/8-cent sales tax in Jackson County apply to all products and services (according to Missouri statute) with no exemptions (for example, groceries)? Why should Jackson County residents pay sales taxes on basic necessities to support the mega-wealthy sports industry?

Would Johnson, Wyandotte, Clay and Platte counties tax themselves at the same rate to support the Royals and Chiefs? Why not?

What is the estimated breakdown of the total dollar amounts that would be paid by residents of the five Kansas City metropolitan counties when they shop in Jackson County and pay the 3/8-cent sales tax? For example, how much sales tax would Johnson County residents pay — compared with Jackson County residents — while shopping in Jackson County? For each county, what would be the average cost per resident?

How much would Kansas City, Missouri, contribute to the Royals and Chiefs? How much would other metropolitan municipalities contribute?

How much would Missouri taxpayers contribute to the Royals and Chiefs? Kansas?

If residents of Jackson County would pay more than residents of other counties in the area, would there be a financial payback for Jackson County residents?

- Robert M. Suhre, Kansas City

Out of work?

I did not hear anyone ask Royals and Chiefs stadium tax campaign organizers if they would fire the incompetent and shortsighted bullies they paid so generously to promote their plan.

Did I miss something?

- Jim Bartlett, Overland Park