Ashtabula Township stabbing under investigation

May 24—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that took place on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an apartment complex in the township at 10:16 p.m., for a disturbance.

Deputies found a 30-year-old male was the victim of a stabbing after he had forcibly entered the residence of his 46-year-old father and assaulted the father.

During the altercation, the father retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed the son several times, according to the release.

Both men were taken to ACMC. The son was life-flighted to a Cleveland hospital, and the father was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to the press release.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.