Ashley Graham Shares The Awful Comments She Gets When She Works Out

Model Ashley Graham is the poster child for body positivity. She’s also followed by over five million people on Instagram. With such great power comes some not-so-great people who apparently feel entitled to comment negatively on her body.

Graham gave her followers just a taste of what that’s like on Sunday. She shared a few of the comments she received on a video of an intense workout, noting people send such thoughts every time she shares her gym routines.

“You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,” one person wrote, according to her post. “Don’t [work out] too hard, you’ll get skinny,” someone else wrote. “You still need your fat to be a model,” said another.

The comments carry the stereotype that women over a certain size don’t care about health and fitnessand stem from the bizarre expectation that Graham should maintain a certain size at all times. Back in July 2016, she responded to critics who felt entitled to criticize her when it appeared she lost weight.

“People come on my page and body shame me because I’m too big, because I’m too small, because I’m not good enough for their standards,” she wrote in the comments section of her page, according to People. “But at the end of the day I’m good enough for me. Angles will make anyone look bigger or smaller and I just happen to know mine.”

In an attempt to silence the hateful rhetoric, she laid out in her Instagram post all the reasons she works out. Citing motivations like wanting to “stay healthy” and “feel good” and “show big girls we can move like the rest of em,” she reiterated that weight loss is not the only reason people exercise.

“I don’t work out to [lose] weight or my curves, [because] I love the skin I’m in,” she wrote.

Of course, Graham does not owe anyone an explanation about anything, including why, where and what she does to feel good in her body. But if nothing else, her explanation should be yet another source of inspiration to anyone intimidated by the gym.

On top of that, her workout videos are basically the best fitspo we’ve ever seen. Check out a few of them out below and just try to tell us you don’t suddenly want to hit the gym.