Arvin residents say money for an Assistant City Manager position can be better spent

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — “Frustrated” and “disappointed,” these are words Arvin residents are using to describe how they’re feeling.

It’s been three weeks since the community found out the city is hiring an Assistant City Manager. Salvador Gomez says there are more important things that need that money.

“The park for soccer,” Gomez says, right across from his business a park has been left unkept for more than six years.

‘This knocks the heart out of the City’: City of Arvin remembers Mayor Olivia Trujillo

He says what once was a gathering point for dozens of kids to play soccer, now looks abandoned. Pastor Angie Vasquez says the alley behind their church is not drivable anymore.

“It’s not drivable, there are potholes. When it rains, it floods,” Vasquez said.

Both have protested council alongside Olivia Calderon, community activist and daughter of late Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo.

“Our city, it’s less than 20,000 people, we have an $8 million budget,” Calderon said. “30% of our residents are living in poverty. More than half of our residents earn less than $40,000 a year. And it would cost us here in the city upwards to about $208,000 a year.”

But Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones said this position is “a cost savings move” and it would combine “the duties of the Human Resources and Community Development Director” which would not result in additional costs to the budget.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.