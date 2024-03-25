Arson suspect arrested in Apple Valley with help from off-duty firefighter

A Victorville man was arrested after an off-duty firefighter spotted him lighting several small fires in a field in Apple Valley last week, authorities said.

The off-duty fighter was passing through the area of Joshua Road and Little Beaver Road about 5 p.m. Thursday when they noticed smoke beginning to rise from the field from at least two different spots, as well as a suspicious person nearby, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

The fire employee called 911.

A responding deputy quickly detained the suspect, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"Investigation revealed several small spots in the vacant field which appeared to have been burned," the statement said.

Deputies also found a concealed knife in the suspect's pocket, authorities added.

Ronald Rito Reyes, 34, of Victorville was booked on suspicion of arson and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records. Bail was set at $30,000 pending an initial court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man accused of lighting fires in Apple Valley field