Arrests at University of Southern California amid Gaza war protests nationwide; campus closed

A protester confronts a campus police officer during a demonstration at the University of Southern California on April 24, 2024.

Police were arresting protesters Wednesday at the University of Southern California campus, which closed to the public Wednesday amid clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and authorities at the school and nationwide.

Arrests were actively being made on campus Wednesday evening, a Los Angeles police spokesperson told USA TODAY.

The university closed the main campus due to the "significant activity on campus," USC's Department of Public Safety said in an alert to students. Everyone on the campus could still leave but students were required to enter through pedestrian gates using their school IDs.

Hundreds of students and off-campus activists protested for hours at the university on Wednesday, joining movements at colleges across the country demanding that universities cut any ties with Israel and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"If you are in the center of campus, please leave; LAPD will be arresting people who don’t disperse," USC's Department of Public Safety wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Los Angeles Police Department is clearing the center of the UPC campus.

Organizers set up an encampment in the early morning hours at Alumni Park, the center of the campus where USC's main-stage commencement ceremony is set to take place next month. Students held signs that read "Free Palestine," "Ceasefire" and "No war w/ out tuition," among others.

Protesters scuffle with security officers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on April 24, 2024.

Videos show clashes between police and protesters

Video showed Los Angeles police dressed in riot gear and marching in formation on the campus shortly before the arrests.

Videos posted on social media captured various clashes throughout the day, including an incident where students reportedly blocked a school car with a detained protester inside.

Aerial view of students blocking DPS car with detained student inside

At USC's Gaza solidarity encampment, protestors surround an LAPD car and successful de-arrest a student. Brutal crackdown by police is ongoing but the students are undeterred

USC cop officer Smith is completely unhinged and can’t keep his hands to himself.



USC cop officer Smith is completely unhinged and can't keep his hands to himself.

USC cops are increasingly escalating the violence. School administration needs to answer for this.

POLICE ARE ATTACKING USC RIGHT NOW

POLICE ARE ATTACKING USC RIGHT NOW

GET HERE IMMEDIATELY

Arrests follow protests over valedictorian speech cancelation

Wednesday's protests come less than a week after students, faculty and pro-Palestinian activists rallied at USC on April 18 to protest the cancelation of valedictorian Asna Tabassum's speech.

On April 15, USC announced that Tabassum would no longer deliver her speech after the discussion about her selection took on "an alarming tenor" on social media. Critics complained about Tabassum's Instagram bio that linked to a pro-Palestine website, arguing that she spouted "anti-semitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric."

Several hundred people protest the ongoing war in Gaza on the University of Southern California Campus.

The school also canceled appearances from outside speakers and honorees at the May 10 ceremony.

Tabassum, a South Asian-American and Muslim student who studies biomedical engineering and resistance to genocide, issued a statement after USC's decision.

"I am not surprised by those who attempt to propagate hatred. I am surprised that my own university − my home for four years − has abandoned me," Tabassum said in the statement, issued through the Council on American-Islamic Relations L.A. branch.

Rallies ensue across US campuses

Protests were held across the nation Wednesday at USC, the University of Texas in Austin and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others. Protesters, many of whom aren't affiliated with the schools, are demanding for an end to the civilian casualties in Gaza.

Columbia University said protesters had agreed to scale down their encampment but student protesters issued a statement saying the New York school made a written promise to not call the NYPD or the National Guard in what they called "an important victory for students.”

Police made nine arrests at the University of Minnesota campus in St. Paul and cleared an encampment at the school's request, citing violations of university policy and trespassing law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the protests, calling them "horrific'' and saying, "Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities.''

