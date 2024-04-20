Arrests made in January house party shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a January house party shooting near East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard, after an extensive investigation revealed one of the guns used in the shooting was stolen by the grandson of an at-risk adult.

Officers originally responded to shots fired on Sunday, Jan. 21 just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Kingscote Drive, near Platte and Powers. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound, and a boy who was also shot later showed up at an urgent care. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) assumed the investigation after the shooting, due to several of the parties involved having been investigated in the past, some for involvement in criminal organizations.

Through the investigation, detectives served 31 search warrants, to include social media, cell phones, people, and residential. Detectives also learned about the gun stolen from an at-risk adult.

SIU detectives obtained arrest warrants for three underage boys, one underage girl, and two adult men–18-year-old Trevor Rockafellow and 21-year-old Zuriel Alvarado-Sarmiento–who were charged with a slew of crimes:

Attempted First Degree Murder

First and Second Degree Assault

Aggravated Robbery

Menacing

Theft from an At-Risk Adult

Numerous weapon possession charges

Conspiracy to Commit several previously mentioned charges

Tampering with Evidence

CSPD said some of the people investigated were “prolific offenders” who continue to commit violent crimes despite having past and current court cases.

