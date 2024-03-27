Arrest warrant reveals more details in the case of former Port City United supervisor

More details have been released in connection with a Wilmington shooting on Greenfield Street.

Wilmington police responded to shots fired shortly after 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenfield Street on March 21. One victim was located at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The District Attorney's Office identified 17-year-old Virgil Olivaria, who was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder on Tuesday. Olivaria also faces charges of assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to case details pulled from the New Hanover County Courthouse.

Stephen Michael Barnett, 37, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Barnett was a former supervisor with Port City United prior to his arrest.

Barnett was the driver of a vehicle that was used to take Olivaria away from the scene of the shooting, according to an arrest warrant issued on March 25. Barnett was served on March 25 at 8:30 p.m. by an officer with the Wilmington Police Department.

"Stephen Barnett was present at the time Virgil Olivaria shot (the victim) multiple times and then provided Olivaria with transportation home, assisting him with fleeing the crime scene," the warrant reads.

Barnett is scheduled to appear in court next on April 11.

Port City United is set up to "provide resources and connections for residents, increase stability for families, and give children and adults strong foundations to thrive," according to its webpage. The organization's three main areas of focus include an outreach and mediation violence prevention unit, a 24/7 contact center, and nonprofit partnerships.

This isn't the first time Port City United has faced scrutiny since its inception. In 2023, the organization's first director, Cedric Harrison, was removed from the position by New Hanover County. Harrison faced allegations that he had used county resources for private matters.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Arrest warrant for former Port City United employee brings new details