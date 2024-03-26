Teen charged with attempted murder in connection with Wilmington shooting

A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm in connection with a Wilmington shooting, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on March 21, Wilmington police responded to shots fired at the 1300 block of Greenfield Street. One victim was located at the scene, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Official respond: New Hanover commissioner pushes to defund Port City United after arrest of former supervisor

These charges follow a previous arrest in connection with the shooting made by police on Monday.

Stephen Barnett, a former supervisor with Port City United, was charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Josh Smith, chief communications officer with New Hanover County, wrote in a statement Tuesday that Barnett was "separated from his position with New Hanover County."

According to a statement from New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet on Tuesday, current employees of Port City United's mediation and outreach division were placed on paid administrative leave.

"The Mediation and Outreach function of Port City United has been suspended effective immediately," said Coudriet in the statement. "This decision has been made to allow for a thorough review of its protocols and practices."

He was being held under a $250,000 bond in the New Hanover County Jail as of Tuesday.

The suspect was driven away in a vehicle operated by Barnett, according to the release.

