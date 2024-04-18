Arrest made in slaying of man at Mt. Healthy apartment

A 56-year-old North Avondale man is under arrest on an aggravated murder charge in the slaying of a Mount Healthy man last week, according to his arrest report.

Mark Edwards was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 1 a.m. Thursday, online jail records show.

He will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

Edwards was arrested late Wednesday at the headquarters of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Hamilton Avenue, according to his arrest slip.

No other details about the case are listed on the arrest slip, which has minimal information.

It shows the location of the offense at the 7700 block of Clovernook Avenue in Mount Healthy.

His arrest report simply says “Warrant Service” in the portion titled “Facts of Arrest.”

None of his court records are publicly available yet, even in person at Hamilton County Clerk of Court. The staff there directed FOX19 NOW to obtain his case records through a supervisor who is not yet at work.

Willie Lindsey, 53, was found shot to death Friday morning inside an abandoned apartment in the 7700 block of Clovernook Avenue, sheriff’s officials announced last week.

Edwards’ arrest report lists the time of the offense at 10:03 a.m. Friday.

Lindsey leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, the girl's mother put out a public plea for anyone with information about his killing to call Mount Healthy police.

