Arrest made in fatal shooting of 83-year-old man in Fayette County

A person has been arrested in the shooting death of an 83-year-old man in Fayette County.

Norman Pennington, 65, was taken into custody, officials tell Channel 11.

The arrest comes after Anthony Dicenzo Sr., 83, was shot to death inside his car several hours after he was reported missing. The car was found at a pull-off spot along Riffle Hollow Road in German Township on Saturday.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele described it as a cold-blooded killing.

“This was very unexpected by his family,” Aubele told Channel 11. “It’s a terrible act that happened to Mr. Dicenzo.”

Officials said they will release more information Wednesday afternoon.

