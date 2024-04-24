Armstrong, Miller debate shows difference of personality but not policy

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, both running in the Republican primary for governor, participate in a debate April 23, 2024, hosted by Prairie Public. (Rick Gion/Prairie Public)

When two Republican candidates for governor of North Dakota — Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong — squared off in a Tuesday evening debate on Prairie Public, they appeared to agree more often than not.

The candidates both held themselves out as ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump, and frequently expressed that reelecting the former president would be key to accomplishing many of their more ambitious goals for governor.

Miller and Armstrong were also both supportive of North Dakota’s abortion ban, as well as a spate of recent legislation targeting LGBTQ youth — including a law forbidding transgender girls and women from competing in female sports in K-12 and college, and another banning transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

One area where they sought to distinguish themselves is their backgrounds.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, left, and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller participate in a debate April 23, 2024, hosted by Prairie Public. (Rick Gion/Prairie Public)

Armstrong, who has served in Congress since 2019, is a former state senator, criminal defense lawyer as well as the former vice president of Armstrong Corp., which is involved in the oil, gas and agriculture sectors.

Miller, meanwhile, is the former CEO of Border States Electric. Miller joined Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration in 2020, and was appointed Miller lieutenant governor in early 2023.

During the debate, Miller advertised herself as a successful CEO of a large company — a position she said is not unlike being governor.

Miller labeled Armstrong an “insider” and “career politician,” and compared her own position as a political newcomer to Trump and Burgum’s 2016 campaigns.

“Our state has really prospered under governors who have extensive private-sector business experience,” Miller said.

In contrast, Armstrong highlighted his small-business experience and his background in both the state and federal governments.

“North Dakota wasn’t built by corporate America, and you don’t have to be a large CEO to be governor here,” Armstrong said.

Another area where Miller and Armstrong diverged was on the Legacy Fund — a pool of money voters established that comes from oil and gas revenue. Miller is chair of the State Investment Board, which is charged with managing the Legacy Fund.

Armstrong was critical of what he characterized as a dearth of transparency by the state government as to how Legacy Fund money is being used.

“This is the 21st century, you shouldn’t have to file an open records request to understand where North Dakota taxpayer dollars are invested,” Armstrong said.

Miller, meanwhile, said the state already publicizes a wealth of information about the Legacy Fund.

“We have great transparency with the Legacy Fund,” she said, noting that North Dakota’s state website publishes Legacy Fund data and that state entities that regulate the fund host open meetings.

Moderator Dave Thompson also asked Miller and Armstrong for their overall opinions of government record retention, particularly in light of the deletion of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem’s emails.

Stenehjem died in office in early 2022. Immediately after his death, his executive assistant directed IT staff permanently to wipe his email account.

“We need to have consistent policies across state agencies on record retention,” Miller said.

Armstrong agreed, adding that government agencies also need to ensure “real accountability on the backend” in order to repair public trust.

Both candidates also highlighted workforce recruitment as a major issue facing North Dakota, and said that, if elected, they would take steps in order to make it easier and more appealing to work in the state.

Miller pointed to North Dakota’s lack of affordable housing and child care, as well as the challenges that people coming out of jail and prison face getting jobs.

Kids in North Dakota should receive education in areas that can get them in-state jobs, Armstrong said.

Armstrong won the endorsement of the North Dakota Republican Party at the state convention earlier this month. Miller did not seek the endorsement, opting instead to hold campaign events.

Armstrong is running alongside Michelle Strinden, who was endorsed for lieutenant governor at the convention.

Miller was endorsed by Burgum, who said her experience as a CEO will make her a good fit for his successor.

In early April, she announced Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen as her running mate.

State Sen. Merrill Piepkorn is running as Democratic-NPL candidate. His running mate is Patrick Hart, a small business owner and former chair of the Democratic-NPL Party.

