Armed, masked men could be responsible for multiple Dollar General robberies

Investigators say armed robberies at Dollar Generals in three counties could be connected.

The first happened at a store in Lawndale on March 20.

The incident happened around noon at the Dollar General located at 224 E. Stagecoach Trail. Two masked men entered the store carrying firearms and demanded money from the clerks.

They made off with some cash from the register and left on foot.

Deputies brought a K-9, but the dogs tracked back toward Lawndale and then circled the area. Investigators believe the two had a car parked somewhere below the store.

Gastonia Police say an armed robbery happened Monday afternoon at the Dollar General on Linwood Road.

The two suspects were covered from head to toe, according to police who did not release any other information except to say it could be tied to armed robberies of Dollar General stores in both Lincoln and Cleveland counties.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release Tuesday saying that an armed robbery happened at 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General located at 8681 N.C. 10 in west Lincoln.

“Upon arrival deputies learned that two masked suspects entered the store armed with handguns. The suspects forced an employee of the store to open the cash registers so they could remove the money,” the press release said. “Cleveland and Gaston Counties have had similar incidents that may be related. This is an ongoing investigation.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information call 704-732-9050 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office also encouraged tipsters to call 704-484-4888.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Armed, masked men could be responsible for multiple robberies