Armed man climbing through kitchen window is shot by homeowner, Tennessee cops say

An armed man found climbing through someone’s kitchen window ended up hospitalized after the homeowner got a gun of his own and started shooting, according to detectives in Middle Tennessee.

It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday, April 20, on Shreeve Lane in Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The dead-end street is lined with single-family homes, maps show.

“The victim and his family woke up to the sound of banging on the front door and windows,” police said in a news release.

“The homeowner retrieved his firearm and gave (the suspect) repeated commands to leave or else he’d fire his weapon. (The suspect) then broken the kitchen window and started to climb through when the homeowner shot him.”

Investigators said the 32-year-old suspect was hit in the arm, leading him to drop his revolver near the kitchen sink and take off running.

“Officers located him nearby and when they attempted to render aid (he) became combative,” officials said. “He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he is being treated for his non-critical gunshot wound.”

The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting was done in self-defense and the homeowner is not expected to face charges, officials said.

The suspect will face a series of charges after being released from the hospital, including “aggravated burglary, felony vandalism, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm while intoxicated,” officials said.

