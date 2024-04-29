'Armed and dangerous' person of interest sought in northern Arizona shooting

CAMERON, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday in a small community on the Navajo Nation.

Derick Myron, 44, may be driving a black 2017 Ford pickup truck with a New Mexico license plate RFW880.

"Myron is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS. Do not approach him if you come in contact with him," police said.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for Cameron residents near the Cameron Chapter House and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

If you see Myron or the black pickup truck, you should call police at 928-283-3111 or 928-283-3112.

