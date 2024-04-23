Arlington nuns escalate legal battle with Fort Worth bishop, seek restraining order

The legal battle over who has authority over a small group of cloistered Carmelite nuns and their property is once again escalating after the sisters filed for a restraining order Monday against Bishop Michael Olson, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and the National Association of Christ the King.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order request is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 141st District Court in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth attorney Matthew Bobo, who is representing the nuns, stated in the court filing that the Rev. Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach, Sister Frances Therese, and Sister Joseph Marie are seeking the order to prevent Olson and the National Carmelite Association of Christ the King from having authority over the nuns and the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington.

Bobo stated in court documents that the monastery is a nonprofit corporation under Texas law and that the Rev. Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach, Sister Francis Therese and Sister Joseph Marie are officers and directors, with Gerlach serving as president for three years.

Michael Anderson, an attorney with the Fort Worth Kelly Hart & Hallman law firm representing the diocese, said the nuns’ court filing was a “rehash” of a suit that was filed last year with the only change being that the National Association of Christ the King was added after the Vatican entrusted the Arlington Carmel to the association of their Carmelite sisters.

The Vatican informed the nuns on April 18 that the association would direct day to day operations of the monastery while Olson would oversee other matters, including the election of the leadership. His authority remains intact, according to the Holy See.

Anderson also said, “The Arlington Nuns’ decision to file suit on this basis is squarely at odds with an affidavit filed in the first lawsuit, wherein Ms. Gerlach testified that the Arlington Carmel only answers “directly to the Pope.” Apparently this no longer applies since the catalyst for this new lawsuit was a decision by the Holy See.”

On Saturday the nuns said in a statement that they would not accept the authority of Olson or the national Carmelite association, calling the ruling a “hostile takeover.” They said none of the parties are allowed on the property.

The battle began last year when the nuns sued Olson and the diocese after Olson and other diocese officials came to the monastery to investigate reports that Gerlach violated her vow of chastity with a priest from outside of the diocese.

The nuns sued Olson over allegations of invasion of privacy and theft of personal property.

The Vatican named Olson as Pontifical commissary, and Olson also dismissed Gerlach from the order on June 1, 2023. Gerlach appealed her dismissal to Rome.

The suit was dismissed in June after a judge ruled that the dispute was a church matter and the court did not have jurisdiction.

The feud continued in August, when the nuns stated that they would not accept Olson’s authority as Pontifical commissary and barred him from coming onto their property. The diocese then warned that the sisters could be excommunicated for their actions.

Then, in March, the National Association of Christ the King petitioned Rome “to take over management of the corporation under the guise of some religious backdoor,” according to the nuns’ court filing.

Bobo argued in the court documents that since the bishop, the diocese and the National Association of Christ the King are not “members” of the board, they have no governing power over the nonprofit corporation.