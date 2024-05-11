Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will the Northern Lights be visible Saturday night?

All of Arkansas was treated to an extremely rare spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis on Friday night! Now many are asking if we have a chance to see them again.

If you missed out Friday night, it looks like you will have another chance to photograph the rare phenomena again Saturday night!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast for Northern Lights viewing, we will have a similar chance to see them Saturday night!

This is because the solar storm that is causing this spectacular light display is the strongest we have seen in more than 20 years!

There could be some high cloud cover over southern Arkansas, but there will be breaks in the clouds!

This is extremely rare for Arkansas, so get outside tonight and look to the north!

According to NOAA the best time to see them will be from 9-11 pm Saturday night.

For the best viewing, get away from the city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the low light. For the best pictures, put your camera on night mode.

