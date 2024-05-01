Arkansas State Police give update on investigation into I-630 shooting, say shooting was not random

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are providing an update on a Tuesday evening shooting that took place on Interstate 630 in Little Rock.

In a Wednesday release, ASP officials stated that investigators believe the shooting was not random and was not the result of road rage.

According to authorities, witnesses said a Honda Accord was traveling on I-630 with three occupants. As the car approached the Pine Street/Cedar Street exit, witnesses said a Dodge Durango pulled up to the left side of the Honda and started firing, hitting the driver and one of the passengers.

Officials said the two individuals who were hit by gunfire were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the third passenger was treated for lacerations.

The shooting shut down the westbound lanes of I-630 for multiple hours as a large police presence responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 501-618-8458.

