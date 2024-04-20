Arkansas State Police: Homicide suspect shot during pursuit in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Detectives with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Friday morning shooting involving an off-duty trooper.

ASP officials said that the incident happened 10:50 a.m. when a trooper who had been at a training event held by the Pine Bluff Police Department was assisting officers that were attempting to apprehend a suspect with active warrants in a homicide investigation.

Officials said that the trooper accompanied PBPD officers responding to a call for assistance when 19-year-old Derrick D. Stidum ran from officers in a stolen vehicle.

During the pursuit, police said that when Stidum lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Ohio Street, he and a passenger ran off.

Officials said that as Stidum was running through the backyard of residences on Nebraska Street, he was shot by the trooper.

Troopers said that Stidum was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and has been taken into custody.

Police said that Stidum is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center and is facing charges of theft by receiving and fleeing. Officials said that capital murder are also pending.

ASP officials have not named the trooper involved in the incident and said that he has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

