Arkansas is the fourth most dangerous state in America: US News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is among the most dangerous states in America, according to a report recently released by the U.S. News and World Report.

The report ranked the 10 most dangerous states in America based on violent crime and property crime rates.

Property and violent crime rates were pulled from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer for the report. It’s worth noting that the data only runs through 2022, so the numbers are from that year.

The Natural was ranked as the fourth most dangerous state largely due to its property crime rate, which includes larceny, burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Arkansas had a violent crime rate of 645 per 100,000 people, which is near the average among the states that made the top 10. The report said violent crimes included murder, robbery, negligent manslaughter, rape and aggravated assault.

Data: These are the 10 safest cities in Arkansas

The report said Arkansas has a property crime rate of 2,452 per 100,000 people. According to the FBI, the highest form of property crime reported in Arkansas was locally stolen motor vehicles, costing the state more than $86 million in 2022.

There are the top 10 most dangerous states in the country:

New Mexico Louisiana Colorado Arkansas Washington Tennessee Alaska Oregon California Missouri

The U.S. and World News report also recently ranked Arkansas as the 47th best state, where they were ranked 49th for crime and corrections.

