Arkansas Department of Education holds Educator Commitment Signing Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Education matters in the Natural State and Friday the state capitol recognized aspiring teachers from across the state in a signing commitment to education.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with other officials, were on hand to encourage teachers to sign the pledge which demonstrates a commitment to the students of Arkansas, the teaching profession and the future of education in the state.

Arkansas educator program awards more than $500,000 to 36 partner schools

Madison Jackson, a student teacher at Arkansas State said that teachers have a major influence on their students moving forward.

“They make the biggest impact on everyone’s future. I remember when I was in elementary and I had some of the best teachers that made me who I am today. So, I cannot wait to be that for someone in the future.”

The governor will host a Scholastic Honors Day at the governor’s mansion Saturday.

