Arkansans gather to say goodbye to former US senator, Gov. David Pryor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crowds have gathered at a Little Rock church Saturday to say their final goodbyes to former United States senator and Arkansas Governor David Pryor.

The longtime Natural State political powerhouse is being remembered as a champion for Arkansas during his service in Little Rock as well as his tenures in the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pryor was honored by many Friday while lying in state at the Capitol rotunda, with everyone from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to family to friends like Skip Rutherford & Mack McClarty stopping to share memories of Pryor.

The services for Pryor are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Second Presbyterian Church at 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. A live stream of the services will be available in the video player above.

