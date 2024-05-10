Arizona school boards group searching for leader following hiring controversy

The Arizona School Boards Association is searching for a new executive director after its previous leader resigned amid controversy that he had falsified information in his resume.

Several changes were made to this year’s search process to ensure accurate applicant information and involve stakeholder feedback, said association spokesperson Heidi Vega. The Moran Company, a firm that recruits applicants for nonprofit organization leadership positions, was hired to help with the search.

Applications for the Phoenix-based position opened on May 2 and will close June 5. ASBA is a 75-year-old nonprofit that develops model school policies, finds superintendent candidates and trains school board members. More than 240 school district governing boards are ASBA members.

An investigation by a law firm last year found that Devin Del Palacio’s resume indicated he had graduated from the now-closed Western International University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Del Palacio had no such degree but was hired anyway last June by the board of directors without input from a search firm or stakeholder group.

The association president resigned in protest, and 22 past presidents launched a pressure campaign to hold the association accountable.

Del Palacio resigned as executive director in December, and his position has been vacant since.

Vega said the association’s board of directors established a search committee of stakeholders, including current and past ASBA board directors, the ASBA Black Alliance vice president and the former head of the Arizona Association of School Business. A recent survey also collected feedback from members who indicated they want an executive director who is local to Arizona and has strong communication and collaboration skills.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, undergo a background check and have five or more years of experience in education or a nonprofit organization. The posted salary range is $175,000 to $195,000.

The Moran Company plans to conduct semifinalist interviews by June 15 and final interviews by Aug. 3. ASBA aims to name its next executive director by Sept. 1.

A full job description is posted on The Moran Company’s website. ASBA is also hiring for a director of legal and policy services.

