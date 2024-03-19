Arizona Rep. Jevin Hodge resigns after sexual violence findings from college days uncovered

State Rep. Jevin Hodge has resigned from the Arizona Legislature in the wake of a report by The Arizona Republic revealing he was sanctioned for violating sexual violence and sexual abuse standards while a student at George Washington University nine years ago.

The Tempe Democrat's decision was announced by Democratic leaders in the House Tuesday morning.

"We have accepted Representative Hodge's resignation, which he offered in good faith and out of respect for our caucus, and we are prepared to move forward with the important business of the state," minority leader Rep. Lupe Contreras said in a statement.

Hodge, 30, was appointed to fill a vacancy in Legislative District 8 and joined the Legislature in late January. He tendered his resignation in a short statement to House Speaker Ben Toma.

"It has been a privilege to serve with you and the other Members of the House," he wrote.

