Arizona man faces murder charges after wife died while trapped in sinking car

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WJW) – A man faces murder charges after his wife died while trapped inside a car that sank in an Arizona lake last month.

Anthony Joseph Maiorana was indicted on one count of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Megan Maiorana, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Court records say officers with the Goodyear Police Department responded after reports that a vehicle crashed into a lake and was sinking fast on March 22.

When they got there, investigators say the man was outside the vehicle, yelling that his wife was trapped inside.

Officers and bystanders tried to rescue the woman multiple times, but investigators say they were unable to save her.

According to prosecutors, Anthony Maiorana told officers that the couple was driving back from a baseball game when the crash happened.

Witnesses told investigators the vehicle was traveling at high speeds, even going airborne, before crashing into the lake, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the suspect’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

“I commend the brave citizens and officers in this situation who attempted to save this victim’s life,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a media release. “We are pursuing this charge as a result of the husband’s reckless behavior.”

Anthony Maiorana is set to appear in court in September.

